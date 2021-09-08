A Breaux Bridge non-profit is giving back with a 5k race, Saturday

Downtown Breaux Bridge will be hosting a 5k run, on Saturday, with a boost of patriotism during the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

Courir de Pont Breaux's Dance Away 5k's fifth year event will benefit the Teche Center for the Arts, and will include a one mile fun run, a virtual race option, and a free breakfast from Buck & Johnny's.

Rhonda Branch, the general manager of Buck and Johnny's and race director told KATC, " It's a great local race that has brought me so much joy and pride; every year our race benefits a local non-profit. "

A significant part of this year's race, a Most Patriotic award for the best costume showing patriotism, and to honor first responders with their own 5K category and awards.

Team registrations are available for those wanting to participate with their family and friends. The team with the most registered members will win a prize, they say.

Online registration closes Wednesday night at 11:59 P.M. They will welcome runners to register Saturday morning pre-race at the welcome booth, according to their Facebook.

For registration and team registration fees, and packet pick-up times, click here.

All participants will receive entry, and a free Bloody Mary, after the race.

Saturday's event will take place at Veterans Park in Historic Downtown at 222 Berard Street in Breaux Bridge.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel