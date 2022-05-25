The 6th Annual Bicycle Safety Festival is taking place on Saturday, June 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parc Putnam in Downtown Lafayette.

Bicyclists and motorists across Acadiana are invited for a day of fun and education. The festival will be held in conjunction with the Lafayette Public Library Summer Reading Kickoff.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to participate in safety courses led by certified instructors as well as equipment for bicycle inspections, repair and maintenance demonstrations.

Broussard and David will be sponsoring several giveaways, including more than twenty refurbished bikes, disco wheel lights and t-shirts while supplies last. Two new children's bikes will also be raffled off every hour for festival participants.

In case your bike is ever lost or stolen, free bicycle registration will be provided through the Lafayette Police Department. Registering your bike with LPD makes identification easier when the bike is found or recovered.

The park and the library will also be providing children's activities such as live music, a petting zoo, and craft stations.

For more information or access to the sign-up page, you can click the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/450459780182750/?ref=newsfeed

