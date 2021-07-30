Funeral service for 5-year-old Centerville fire victim to be held Saturday

Funeral service for the 5-year-old boy who died in a Centerville home fire on July 13 will be held Saturday.

The funeral for Joshua Edward Leroy Hamilton will be at 11 A.M, according to Jones Funeral Home, Inc.

Jones Funeral Home will streaming live from their Facebook.

Joshua died in a fire that State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say was deliberately set by his uncle, Derwin Hamilton, 49, of Franklin.

Firefighters say they also encountered Hamilton on July 13, who was outside of the home with minor burn injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a woman, who was Joshua's great-uncle's girlfriend, and Joshua, the 5-year-old boy, who were badly burned, outside of the home. Both were transported to area hospitals where the child was pronounced dead and the woman, at the time, was suffering from her injuries.

Stephanie Joseph, 55, passed away two weeks after that fateful day.

Derwin Hamilton was arrested July 13 and admitted to setting the fire after an argument with Joseph, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Joshua is survived by his mother, Heather Hamilton of Chicago; grandparents Joy Hamilton and Lindsey Paul of Franklin Rose Hawkins; and great-grandparent Anna and Richard Burgess, all of Verdunville.

