3 Local Female Restaurateurs Gain National Attention

Posted at 4:13 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 05:13:47-04

LAFAYETTE — Three of Lafayette's legendary women restaurateur's are gaining national attention after being featured by "Atlanta Magazine," a large general interest magazine servicing the Atlanta area.

Madonna Broussard of Laura's II, Lori Johnson Walls of Johnson’s Boucaniere, and Lilly Mae Norbert of Norbert Restaurant were featured in the article.

The article spotlighted the history of each business, with an underling focus on the history and culture surrounding plate lunches in Acadiana.

You can read the full article here.

