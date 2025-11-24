2025 Youth Hunter of the Year Applications Open Now, LWF and LDWF Announce

The Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are excited to announce that the 2025 Youth Hunter of the Year Award contest is now accepting applications.

A panel of judges will name one boy and one girl who best represented the joy, thrill and camaraderie of hunting. Youth hunters must be Louisiana residents who were 15 years old or younger at the time of the hunt, and the hunt must have taken place within the 2025 calendar year (Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2025). Applications are due Jan. 30, 2026.

Caroline Ellerbe of Wisner and Kaiden Scarborough of Haynesville were the 2024 Louisiana Youth Hunters of the Year winners.

To enter the 2025 Youth Hunter of the Year contest:

• Complete and submit the application form [wlf.louisiana.gov];

• Submit a short story written by the young hunter describing the hunt;

• Submit photo(s) from the hunt.

Eligibility Requirements:

• Hunter must be a Louisiana resident;

• Hunter must be 15 years old or younger at the time of the hunt;

• The hunt must take place between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2025;

• Short story must be written by the youth;

• The hunt does not have to result in the harvesting of an animal;

• One entry per youth hunter;

• Previous winners are not eligible.

The two winners will receive a plaque in recognition of their achievement and a gift card. Winners will also be recognized at LWF’s 60th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards banquet in April 2026. Everyone who enters will also be included in a drawing for a $100 gift card.

About Louisiana Wildlife Federation

Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is a statewide conservation organization with more than 11,000 members from across the state representing a broad constituency of hunters, anglers, birders, boaters, campers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Celebrating 85 years, their mission is to be the voice of Louisiana’s wildlife and natural resources.

About Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation’s 2025 Conservation Raffle:

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), is hosting its inaugural raffle. Supporting ongoing LDWF conservation efforts, the raffle offers outdoor enthusiasts and conservation supporters of Louisiana the chance to win a brand-new Chevy Silverado from your Super Chevy Dealers, valued at $60,000.

Proceeds directly benefit programs led by LDWF, including habitat restoration, wildlife and fisheries research, public access enhancements, and education initiatives.

To purchase your ticket, visit: https://www.lawff.org/la-conservation-raffle [wlf.louisiana.gov].

Open to legal residents of the U.S. who are 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Contest ends 1/8/26. Click here [wlf.louisiana.gov] to view the official rules page.

