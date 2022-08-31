2022 Glow in the Cro Hot Air Balloon Festival Cancelled

CARENCRO, LA- Glow in the Cro has been canceled because of all the rain we've been getting.

The rain has left the grounds wet, and this weekend's forecast doesn't look any better.

With the incoming rainy forecast for both Friday and Saturday, the "Glows" scheduled for both nights would not be able to set up for their performances.

"We want to make sure we do not put any spectator at risk or needlessly waste funding to put on an event of this magnitude," said Frank Wittenberg.

Planning for the 2023 Glow in the Cro event is expected to start in November, and organizers say they want it to be even bigger and better than the last one, which was in 2019.