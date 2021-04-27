2021 St. Jude Dream Home tickets available now

Now is the best time to get your ticket in this year’s St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Call 1-800-724-1918 to get your $100 ticket or you can buy online by clicking here.

If you buy your ticket today April 27th through May 7th, you will be entered in the drawing to win every early bird prize and the house. That includes a $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store, a $10,000 VISA Gift Card from Assurance Financial, and a 2021 Buick Encore GX, donated by Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

This year’s beautiful home built by the McLain Companies is located in the Magnolia Trace subdivision at 203 Shadow Bend in Broussard. At an estimated value of $625,000, the house covers approximately 3,250 sq. ft., and has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths.

Only 12,500 tickets will be sold. All tickets were sold out before last year’s deadline so get yours today while they’re still available.

For $100 you will not only enter your name in the drawing, but you will help the children of St. Jude in their battle against cancer. All proceeds go directly to St. Jude. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

St. Jude’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago.

