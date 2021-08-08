The Scott Boudin Festival Association, Inc. held their 2021 Scott Boudin Festival Queen's Pageant Competition today at the Scott Event Center.

The competitors wore formal evening gowns and presented their best smiles to a charming audience excited to take this step in a year such as this one.

"Well it's actually a little intense here today," said Layne Miller, 2020 Miss Scott Boudin Festival Queen. "They'll probably have more fun once it's over. All the girls are super nervous, they had an interview this morning and now they have you know on stage things."

Each girl made their best presentation on stage as the older ones were expected to participate in on stage questioning.

"It's a little intense here right now, but they're all having a good time," Miller said.

Miss and Teen contestants compete in an interview, on-stage introduction, and on-stage questioning.

The Scott Boudin Festival queens represent the title at various events throughout the region, state, and country, they say.

Their pageant strives to create an image of beauty, honor, and respect.

Scott Boudin Festival Queens Director

2021 Scott Boudin Festival Queens are:

Miss Scott Boudin Festival IX, EMILY CLARA LELEUX

Teen Miss Scott Boudin Festival, Jaylee LeDoux

Ms Scott Boudin Festival, Ashley Babineaux Robin

Junior Miss Scott Boudin Festival, Emma Kate Rogers

Deb Miss Scott Boudin Festival, Ahna Renee Malorin

Little Miss Scott Boudin Festival, Kassidy Bonin

Petite Miss Scott Boudin Festival, Olivia Leger

Little Mister Scott Boudin Festival, Elliott Viator

Tiny Miss Scott Boudin Festival, Ruby June Newland

Toddler Miss Scott Boudin Festival, Trislyn Englin

Baby Miss Scott Boudin Festival Hallie Ann Bordelon

Queens receive a custom-designed rhinestone crown and embroidered banner.

The association has all contestants compete in a modeling and beauty competition.

These facets of the competition, they say, will test contestants' conversation skills, public speaking skills, knowledge of the Scott Boudin Festival, and understanding of their title responsibilities.

This year's Scott Boudin Festival will be held on September 24, 25, and 26.

They are expecting outstanding entertainment all weekend long, in addition to great local

Boudin and food, carnival rides, arts and crafts fair and so much more for the

entire family to enjoy.

In order to learn more about the Festival and view a schedule of all the Events visit the only

official website of the festival by clicking here.

For questions, contact Lauren Maurer at 337-315-9433 or scottboudinqueensdirector@gmail.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel