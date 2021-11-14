Watch
2,314 grams of cocaine and a loaded gun found during LPD traffic stop

Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 19:37:39-05

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police conducted a traffic stop on Friday night, at approximately 10:58 P.M., on I-10 eastbound that led police to a narcotics arrest with a street value of $234,000.00.

As a result, police arrested Harry Jermaine Smedley.

The arrest led police to locate 2,314 grams of cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

