16 year-old runaway, Opelousas

Opelousas Police need the public's assistance in locating 16 year-old Alaya Robinson of Opelousas.

Alaya was reported as a runaway by a parent on May 14, 2022. Alaya ran away after a disagreement with her mother.

Alaya Robinson is a 16 year old black female approximately 5'5" weighting 130 pound with black hair and brown eyes.

Alaya was last seen wearing an grey hoodie sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and black & white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Alaya Robinson’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500

