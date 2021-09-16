14 students arrested after fight at Louisiana school

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — More than a dozen students at a Louisiana high school were arrested after a fight Thursday.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that it happened about 3 P.M. at Southwood High School.

The school's resource officer, Cpl. Calvin Williams, responded to a fight and, at one point, called for backup.

At least nine deputies arrived to help.

Fourteen students, all boys, were arrested.

Each will face a charge of disturbing the peace.

One of them also will be charged with battery for punching the assistant principal. Another student, 18-year-old Devin Welch, faces a charge of resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.

He's being held at the Caddo Correctional Center. The others were released to their parents' custody.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel