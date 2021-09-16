14 students arrested after fight at Louisiana school

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — More than a dozen students at a Louisiana high school were arrested after a fight Thursday.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that it happened about 3 P.M. at Southwood High School.
The school's resource officer, Cpl. Calvin Williams, responded to a fight and, at one point, called for backup.
At least nine deputies arrived to help.
Fourteen students, all boys, were arrested.
Each will face a charge of disturbing the peace.
One of them also will be charged with battery for punching the assistant principal. Another student, 18-year-old Devin Welch, faces a charge of resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.
He's being held at the Caddo Correctional Center. The others were released to their parents' custody.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers