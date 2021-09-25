New Iberia shooting causes surge for change with Peace Rally

After last week's shooting in New Iberia, community members are now stepping up in the form of a peace rally calling for gun violence to stop.

They say they want change, gun violence to stop, and want the community to come together.

Organizers say Friday night's rally happened because they couldn't sit around and let violence continue to ravage their community.

City officials joined hand and hand with residents calling for more people to step up and put an end to this ongoing issue.

Community member, Stardashia Conway, says what’s happening in her community is not right, "When people are sleeping on the floor and when people are scared to sleep in their homes because of things that are going on within the community. It's not right, it's not right.",

Leaders say making things right is going to have to be a community effort. "They've been totally disconnected from the surrogate years, that made me and you vibrant, spiritually wholesome people that we are, well balanced and coordinated.", activist Donovan D. Davis said.

Mothers tell us they are scared to allow their children outside; they're worried about bullets going through their walls.

Police say in order to do something about what's happening they need to know exactly what's going on...anonymous tips are a great way to do so.

"If you want to continue to be a hostage you gotta keep your mouth closed. But if you want to be free and able to sit on your porch without being shot at and all of that. Then you have to open your mouth and you have to share some stuff", New Iberia law enforcement said.

Conway pleaded for her community to stand up and do the right thing. "We will either live in fear and die or stand up as one and do what's right.", she said.

Community activists are working with other organizations in the city to make sure their efforts continue after tonight.

However, they are encouraging everyone who wants to get involved to do so.

If you have any information on crimes in the area, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

