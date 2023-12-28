Nearly 5 million BlendJets recalled due to fires, blades breaking off

Portable blender maker Blendjet is recalling nearly 5 million of its devices after receiving dozens of injury reports and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in consumer property damage.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning Thursday saying the company's BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders could overheat or catch fire and that their blades can break off while in use, affecting about 4.8 million products in the U.S. and 117,000 in Canada.

So far, there have been 329 reports of blades coming off during use and 17 additional reports of overheating or fires that resulted in about $150,000 in property damage claims. These incidents also caused 49 reported minor burn injuries and one reported laceration injury.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration," BlendJet said Thursday. "These updates were incorporated many months ago into all BlendJet 2 devices manufactured by the company."

The affected products were sold from October 2020 through November 2023 at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online.

Although BlendJet says the BlendJet 2s that are currently for sale are safe to use, the CPSC says consumers should verify if theirs is included and immediately stop use if so.

To check your device's safety, identify the serial number printed on the bottom of the base. Those with the first four digits between 5201 and 5542 are subject to the recall. You can also go to BlendJet's product recall tool to complete the identification process.

If your device is affected, contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the blender's base unit. You will need to remove and cut the base's rubber seal and email or upload a photo to the company's website to receive the replacement part.

