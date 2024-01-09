Smell Like a cookie with the Native Deodorant x Girl Scout cookie collection

Girl Scout cookie season is officially here, so it’s time to get your orders in or scoop up some boxes of your favorite varieties outside of your local grocery store. But, in addition to eating Thin Mints and Trefoils, cookie lovers can smell like them, too!

This year, you can snag the Girl Scouts x Native collection. Native, a company that’s known for its aluminum-free deodorants and other vegan and cruelty-free personal care products, has launched an entire range of products inspired by those famous cookies.

“Girl Scouts shower the world with kindness and optimism,” a Native press release says. “Now, Native is here to bring positivity into your bathroom routine inspired by some of the most iconic Girl Scout cookie flavors.”

You can shop the entire Girl Scout cookie-themed range at the Native website and Target. So, did your favorite cookie flavor make the cut?

Coconut Caramel

$10 from Native $10 from Target

Depending on where you are in the United States, you know these caramel-coconut cookies as either Samoas or Caramel DeLites. These popular treats come in purple boxes have different suppliers, so they go by different names! Regardless of what you know them as, the sweet aroma of caramel, coconut and chocolate will be familiar. This decadent scent comes in:

Trefoils

$13 from Target $13 from Native

Of all the cookies in the Girl Scout lineup, Trefoils are the closest to the organization’s original recipe. This buttery shortbread cookie is the kind that melts in your mouth and is delightful to dip into tea, too. The Trefoil cookie scent is a medley of lemon, buttercream and vanilla (mmm!). If you’re looking for a gourmand scent with a hint of citrus try the Trefoil scent in:

Peanut Butter

$9 from Native $10 from Target

PB lovers know these cookies as either the Peanut Butter Sandwiches or the Do-Si-Dos, depending on what part of the country you’re in. The peanut butter scent smells like, you guessed it, peanut butter! But you might also pick up on other bakery notes like brown sugar and vanilla. While sure, smelling like peanuts seems weird, mix that in with those other notes, and you’ll want to pick this treat up in:

Lemon

$14 from Native $14 from Target

If you’re a fan of the crispy, zesty Lemon-Ups, then the lemon-scented Native products are the perfect fit. This fresh citrus scent comes in a deodorant and a deodorant body spray. It feels just right for spring (and will hold you over when Girl Scout cookie season officially comes to an end in March).

Thin Mint

$9 from Native $9 from Target

The best-selling Girl Scout cookie goes to…the Thin Mint. The minty chocolate-coated cookie is great to eat on its own or crumbled up over ice cream. When it comes to your body care, expect that gourmand chocolate scent but blended with a bit of a kick thinks to a subtle but noticeable peppermint addition.

If you’re mint chocolate lover, snag this scent in:

Smell Like a cookie with the Native Deodorant x Girl Scout cookie collection originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

