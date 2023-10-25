Nashville police chief's son found dead after being on run from police

The son of Nashville's police chief was found dead Tuesday night after a dayslong manhunt from police.

John Drake Jr. had been wanted for two counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two La Vergne police officers in Tennessee on Saturday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Drake Jr. died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"After pursuing investigative leads in the search for TBI Most Wanted suspect John Drake, Jr., authorities responded to a location in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South in Nashville tonight. There, responding officers heard a muffled gunshot from an outbuilding and subsequently found Drake deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," TBI said in a statement.

Drake Jr.'s death will be investigated and an autopsy will be performed.

Drake Jr. was on TBI's "Most Wanted" list and a $2,500 reward had been offered for information leading to his arrest. While on the loose, police said he was considered "armed and dangerous."

On Saturday, Drake Jr. was approached by police about a stolen vehicle outside a Dollar Tree in La Vergne when police said he shot two officers. Both officers were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one by air. Both have been released and are recovering at home as of Tuesday morning.

SEE MORE: Police chief's son suspected of shooting 2 officers; manhunt underway

After the suspect was found dead, La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews spoke out in a statement.

"The La Vergne community and our heroic officers can rest easy tonight knowing that the manhunt for John Drake Jr. is over. We want to thank all of the officers who were involved in tonight's pursuit for their steadfastness and dedication to seeing this case through to the end. Our prayers are with Chief Drake and his family," Moews said.

Previously, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that his estranged son was the suspect in a shooting of two officers.

"Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38 years old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon," he had said. "He has not been a part of my life for quite some time."

An investigation remains ongoing.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com