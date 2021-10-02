My Jersey your Impact

The players are now in game mode, but the Northside High School Football team found a way to make sure their teachers and administrators are just as hype as they are.

The Football players at Northside High School in Lafayette are teaming up in honoring their teachers and administrators.

Friday morning, some of these players decided to hand their jerseys to administrators who are making a positive impact on their lives.

Administrators say this has brought them together more, making them feel more like family.

“So pleased to be apart of his success and his continued success.” Lisa Dorsey, teacher at Northiside High School said.

One student, Jayden Wilson decided to honor Principle of North Side Ms. Julia Williams. “To be Honored like this by Jayden and by any student on this campus, means more than any possible thing they could give or say to any of us. It reminds us of why we’re doing what were doing.", Williams said.

Players say their teacher passion made them enjoy their High School experience.

“She’s not just a teacher you know, I feel like she could teach any subject and be good at it. She’s just that teacher.” Latrell Johnson, running back of Northside High said.

Wilson even expressed gratitude towards his principle stating, “Mrs. Williams is always here supporting us and she’s on the students side because anytime we have a meeting she speaks on the side of us and tells the administrators and the school board how she loves her school and she gave me a reason to love Northside.”

The Northside High School Football team will recognize more administrators on their hard work, for the next two weeks.

