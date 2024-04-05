These multi-person pool floats are perfect for your next party or lake day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The days are getting longer and summer is officially on its way! What better way to beat the heat than lounging poolside? Just imagine relaxing in the sun, cool drink in hand, surrounded by friends, as you kick back on one of these luxurious multi-person floats!

These colossal inflatables are designed for group fun, ensuring your pool gatherings are nothing short of epic. From giant swans to spacious loungers, we’ve rounded up the ultimate selection of multi-person poolm floats to turn your pool into the hottest spot of the season.

Swimline Giant Swan

$33 (was $40) at Amazon

This enormous waterbird can fit up to three people — and the wide base, grab-on neck and bolstered legs and wings make it more likely you’ll all stay buoyant! Made from heavy-duty, UV-resistant material, this durable pool float will last season after season. Plus, if swans don’t match your pool aesthetic, you can choose from more than a dozen other designs including a dragon, flamingo and even a giraffe.

Wow Sports Float With Canopy

$78.85 at Walmart

Stay cool as you enjoy the pool in this multi-person pool float, which features a canopy and a central hole for a refreshing dip. You can also keep your beverages within reach with the eight convenient cup holders. With plenty of space to lounge, this float is perfect for families and groups.

Jasonwell Floating Island

$49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon

Thislarge inflatable island comfortably seats up to three people with backrests for each, making it perfect for pool parties or hanging out at the beach, lake or river. Equipped with built-in cup holders and an interior hole for cooling off or swimming through, this premium vinyl float ensures durability and comfort. It also has the added convenience of easy storage and transportation when deflated.

Swim Central Jumbo Raft

$97.99 (was $115.99) at Target

This bright and fun orange float features cartoon geckos wearing sunglasses! The grooves along the circumference and perimeter rope make it easy to mount from the water or the side of the pool. So, whether you’re sharing a space to chill and float in the sun or playing a game of who can hold on the longest, this vibrant pool accessory fits the bill.

Swimline Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice

$194.62 at Amazon

For an epic pizza-themed party you can’t beat, you’ll want this giant inflatable. It consists of eight individual pizza slice floats that connect together to make the perfect snap to share on social media! The entire pizza measures 12 feet across with a comfortable raised crust to lie your head on.

Funboy Golf Cart Float

$139 at Funboy

When your in-water time is at a premium this cute golf-inspired float can be inflated and deflated in under two minutes. Comfortably accommodating two people, this float features a removable mesh sunshade that keeps you sun-safe and adorable fringe lining. Keep your drinks secure with two reinforced cup holders and easily tether the float to the dock, boat or side of the pool.

Packed Party Two-Person Float

$29.88 at Walmart

This affordable two-person float could fit at least one more if you enjoy a challenge or it works as a fun inflatable boat for kids to play on. It has space at the back to stow toys or drinks with ice for long summer days in the pool. It also has reinforced handles to make it easier to get in or out and to pull it back up onto land.

Funboy Cabana Island

$199.99 at Funboy

Funboy manages to make inflatables that look chic and this cabana lounge float is no exception. Invite some friends, grab some drinks and a few magazines and get ready to bob around the lake or pool in a state of total relaxation. The ’70s-inspired wave design is a vibe we’re digging!

Bestway Six-Person Raft

$232.98 (was $429.99) at Target

This six-person floating hangout is the ultimate float for your family gatherings. It features a built-in cooler, extra-wide pillow backrests, six cup holders and a retractable sunshade canopy. Every detail has been designed for maximum comfort even for large groups. It also comes with a separate two-person raft, if you fancy swimming away from the main group for a quieter float.

Funboy Dual Chaise Float

$89 (was $199) at Funboy

You can use this large chaise lounge in the water or on land as a leisurely way to float with friends. It has two cup holders and is almost 8 feet long! Choose from two designs — either a blue pattern or a clear orange-hued rainbow option.

Bestway Double Lounger

$50.99 at Amazon

Enjoy two seating areas — one with cooling mesh for a refreshing dip and another inflatable area for soaking up the sun. Plus, with two cup holders and storage areas, your drinks, snacks and essentials are always within reach. Easy to inflate, deflate and store, this lounge is your go-to for ultimate relaxation.

Funboy Barbie Float

$59 at Funboy

We can’t get enough of Barbie mania and this large initial “B” float lets you channel all the fun of the movie from last summer. Float in style with a friend or use it as a prop for Barbie-inspired party pics. There are other items in the range to complete the look, including a Malibu Barbie golf cart float and pink captain hats!

Bote Board Giant Water Hammock

$999 at Bote Board

This giant water hammock has enough space for everyone no matter how large your crew. It features a contoured mesh bed and raised sides to offer the perfect blend of lounging and playfulness on the water. Made to last with a spacious and sturdy design, it’s certainly a large investment — but big families or multiple lakeside property owners could split the cost.

Intex Island Pool Lake Raft

$168.99 at Amazon

This spacious swim float pool raft comfortably seats seven adults for a day of water fun. Stretch out on the full-lie back loungers or enjoy the padded backrests and armrests for additional comfort. The built-in cooler and six cup holders mean you can stay out on the water for a while without having to come back to the dock to refuel.

Bote Board Inflatable Dock

$959 at Bote Board

Your floating room is ready! This versatile inflatable dock and swim platform is perfect for relaxing, snacking and using as a base for swimming. You can even use it to do a little waterside yoga! If you want to expand your options, team up with some friends and secure multiple docks together for the ultimate floating party.

From spacious swim platforms to versatile inflatable docks, these floats offer not only relaxation and comfort but also endless opportunities for fun and socializing. So, gather your loved ones, inflate these floats and get ready to throw the ultimate pool party that everyone will be talking about for years to come.

These multi-person pool floats are perfect for your next party or lake day originally appeared on Simplemost.com