Mountain Dew Is Coming Out With A New Boozy Soda

Hard seltzers and sodas are all over store shelves right now, and another serious contender is entering the fight to dethrone beer as your go-to ice-cold adult beverage for summer.

Mountain Dew is about to release a boozy version of its iconic citrus soda — which is a move that now seems so obvious for the risk-loving brand that we’re wondering why it took it so long to make it happen.

On Aug. 10, Hard Mountain Dew was unveiled as a new extension of the beloved soda brand with its own Twitter profile. In a series of tweets, the brand announced the new alcoholic take on Mountain Dew, with three flavors slated for the initial run.

Many commenters were begging for a boozy take on Baja Blast, but alas, it wasn’t one of the three flavors announced by the brand.

In addition to a hard take on regular Mountain Dew, there will also be black cherry and watermelon versions when the drinks debut in early 2022. When pressed about the exact date the boozy sodas will hit shelves, Hard Mountain Dew replied that eager drinkers should see them in February or March.

They should start rolling into stores beginning of 2022, likely February or March — Hard Mountain Dew (@hardmountaindew) August 10, 2021

If you look at the cans, you’ll notice each of the varieties contains zero sugar, which was a sticking point for many people in the brand’s Twitter thread. Several people were asking whether the hard sodas contained sugar substitutes, but the brand was mum on that front.

Other details that were provided in the thread include that the drinks will all have 5% alcohol by volume, contain no caffeine, and that they will only be available in certain states at launch. Unfortunately, the states were not specified.

Mountain Dew is just the latest big-name brand to jump into the crowded marketplace of boozy sodas and seltzers. Everyone from Sonic Drive-In to Warheads to Barefoot Wines and even Blake Shelton have gotten in on the trend recently. It’s tough to blame them when you consider that sales of hard seltzers have grown immensely in the past five years, from $41 million in 2016 to $2.5 billion in 2021.

