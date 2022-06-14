Watch
Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony

Actor Amber Heard talks to her attorneys during a break, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Monday May 2, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 14, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has “always told the truth.” The statement came in her first post-verdict interview, two weeks after a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and vindicated his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her. ”To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. Portions of the interview will air Tuesday and Wednesday, and be featured in Friday’s “Dateline” episode.

