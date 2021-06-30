Watch
Myanmar prisoner release underway; no word on Fenster

Photo courtesy Byron Fenster via AP
This photo provided by Bryan Fenster shows his brother Danny Fenster in September of 2019 in Kraków, Poland. Fenster, an American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar has been detained by the authorities there. Frontier Myanmar says Danny Fenster, its managing editor, was detained at Yangon's airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jun 30, 2021


BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s government has begun releasing about 2,300 prisoners, including activists who were detained for protesting against the military’s seizure of power in February and journalists who reported on the protests.

Buses took prisoners out of Yangon’s Insein Prison, where friends and families of detainees had waited since morning for the announced releases.

The head of the Yangon Region’s Prison Department confirmed that more than 720 people were released from the prison, which  for decades has been the main facility for political prisoners.

It appeared, however, that not all activists and journalists were freed. 

We have no information yet on whether or not former Acadiana journalist Danny Fenster is among those released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.