Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj has been released from prison in Nepal after serving most of his sentence.

Sobhraj was driven out of Central Jail in Kathmandu to the Department of Immigration under heavy guard Friday after the Supreme Court ordered him to be released because of poor health and good behavior. He will likely be kept at the immigration office until he is deported back to France after his travel documents are prepared.

He was imprisoned for the murders of American and Canadian backpackers.

He has admitted killing several Western tourists and he is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s.

His 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.