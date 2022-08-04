Prosecutors await forensic analysis in Alec Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico prosecutor says her office will decide whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin once the investigation is complete. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement issued Wednesday that her office has received only portions of the investigation from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Still outstanding is forensic analysis of the weapon, data from Baldwin's cell phone and more from the FBI and state medical examiners. In records released since the October 2021 shooting, investigators described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures in the making of the low-budget movie “Rust.”