Watch Now
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Lightning suspected cause in tank fire that forced evacuation in Lake Charles

Lightning over field
Storyblocks
Thunderbolt over cereal field at summer time storm
Lightning over field
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 09:04:07-04

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An evacuation order was lifted early Sunday for residents near a southwest Louisiana refining company where lighting is believed to have sparked a fire at a chemical storage tank.

The fire at Calcasieu Refining in Lake Charles was reported Saturday afternoon as a storm moved through. Louisiana State Police said it was extinguished early Sunday. The tank contained the volatile toxic chemical napthalene.

No injuries were reported.

An evacuation was ordered for people within 1.5 miles of the facility. Multiple fire brigades fought the fire, which was put out around 4 a.m. The evacuation orer was lifted at 6 a.m.

“Crews will remain on site for the next several days to monitor the damaged tank and product to ensure the safety of the public,” Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said in an email.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.