Grambling mayor concerned about GSU's proposal for barrier

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Grambling Mayor Ed Jones says a proposed $18 million security barrier around Grambling State University could kill the city. Jones said the proposed barrier could fence off a city street and a state highway, which he said could ha the city commercially. The proposed barrier is part of a larger assessment of upgraded security and safety measures at the university. Since 2017, at least four people have been killed and 15 wounded during eight shootings on the university's campus. The News-Star reports GSU asked the University of Louisiana Systems Board of Supervisors for funds for design and construction. The board approved the request, but it still needs an OK from lawmakers.