A Christian graphic artist who the Supreme Court said can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples pointed during her lawsuit to a request from a man named “Stewart” and his husband-to-be. The twist? Stewart says it never happened. The revelation has raised questions about how Lorie Smith’s case was allowed to proceed all the way to the nation’s highest court with such an apparent misrepresentation and whether the state of Colorado, which lost the case, has any legal recourse. Legal experts say an error like this — especially at the level of the Supreme Court — is highly unusual.
Legitimacy of 'customer' in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical, legal flags
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 18:36:26-04
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.