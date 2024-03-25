Louisiana man held in shooting death of Georgia man on Greyhound bus

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Georgia man aboard a bus traveling through Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday as the Greyhound bus was on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs, and the suspect was captured about 3 a.m. Monday after local deputies saw him crossing the interstate.

Rashad Price, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana, is charged with murder in the killing of Jay Jackson, 25, of Decatur, Georgia. Price was being held without bond Monday in the jail of Jackson County, Mississippi. An employee at the jail said booking documents did not show whether Price was represented by an attorney.

The MBI news release said that after the fatal shooting, Price demanded that the bus driver stop so he could he could leave the vehicle. The driver went to the nearest exit and called 911, the release said.