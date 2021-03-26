Alabama, Georgia pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Stunned residents are picking through rubble and communities are banding together to rebuild after tornadoes tore a swath of destruction across the Deep South. At least five people were killed in Thursday's violent weather. Meteorologists say an estimated eight tornadoes swept through Alabama and two hit Georgia on Thursday. They blame “supercell” thunderstorms. The bad weather continued in other parts of the South. On Friday, officials warned of flooding in Tennessee, Kentucky and the Carolinas. Some school districts canceled or delayed Friday's classes in the storms' wake.