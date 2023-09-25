Monday night's $785M Powerball jackpot is 9th largest lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The ninth-largest lottery jackpot will be on the line Monday night when numbers are drawn for a $785 million Powerball prize.

The payout has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months, since a player in California matched all six numbers on July 19 and won $1.08 billion. That's 28 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

That winless streak is due to the miserable odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. It's those long, long odds that result in such large top prizes, as they cause the jackpot to roll over week after week.

Although the game highlights the $785 million prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years . Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for Monday night's drawing would be $367 million.

The giant jackpot would also be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.