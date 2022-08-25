Louisiana city cop accused of faking overtime claims

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A city police officer in Louisiana is accused of submitting overtime reports for times when he was in Texas or working off-hours at a restaurant.

A federal grand jury indicted Shreveport Police Department Officer James Cisco, 51, on Wednesday on six counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

The police department did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday requesting comment. Records don’t show an attorney who could speak for Cisco, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The indictment said Cisco falsely claimed overtime on at least eight days between Jan. 6, 2020, and Jan. 19, 2021, under a U.S. Department of Justice grant to improve safety in distressed, high-crime neighborhoods.

On three of the dates, data from his department mobile device indicated that he was in east Texas, according to the indictment. On five other dates involving three paychecks, records showed him working as a private guard at a Shreveport restaurant, it said.

The wire fraud charges involve payroll deposits from a city account with a bank headquartered in Virginia and Cisco's account at a bank based in Alabama, according to the indictment.

Neither the indictment nor the news release states how much the overtime added up to.