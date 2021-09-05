Animal shelter welcoming more than 50 dogs from Louisiana

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — More than 50 dogs and puppies are scheduled to arrive on Long Island after being transported from shelters in Louisiana.

The North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington says its emergency rescue team will be arriving with the dogs on Monday.

The animals were removed from shelters in the Shreveport, Louisiana area to make room for animals displaced by the storm.

The animal league says it plans to return to Shreveport next week with supplies for shelters there, and return with more dogs.

The storm has been blamed for 12 deaths in Louisiana, and residents are struggling with food, water and gas shortages.