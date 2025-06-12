The Latest: Air India plane bound for London crashes with more than 240 onboard

Air India says a London-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday with more than 240 passengers and crew onboard. The airline said flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time. The plane was bound for London Gatwick Airport and was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, Air India said. Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site. Here's the latest: ___ King Charles III says he and Queen Camilla are ‘desperately shocked’ “Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” the monarch said in a statement. The king also paid tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support “at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.” The U.K. and India have particularly close ties and are leading members of the Commonwealth group of nations, which the king is head of. ___ An Air India flight from Gatwick to Goa is canceled The flight, which was due to leave Thursday night from London Gatwick Airport to the Indian state of Goa, has been canceled after the airline’s earlier crash in northwestern India. The flight to Manohar International Airport had been scheduled to depart at 8:30 p.m., about two hours after the flight from Ahmedabad had been due to land at the airport south of London. Air India did not provide a reason for the cancelation. ___ US says it is ready to send investigating team if requested The U.S. government says it is ready to send a team to help investigate the Air India crash if Indian officials request it. The Federal Aviation Administration said the National Transportation Safety Board would be the U.S. government’s primary representative and the FAA provides technical support. The NTSB routinely helps determine the causes of about 450 international crashes every year. ___ Indian army deploys personnel to assist civil authorities The Indian army has deployed 130 personnel including doctors and paramedics to assist civil authorities in Ahmedabad in clearing debris from the Air India plane crash and help treat the injured. The city’s local military hospital has also been kept on a standby, the army said in a statement. ___ London Gatwick Airport setting up a reception center for relatives The airport in south London says it is “liaising closely with Air India” and that staff is setting up a reception center for relatives of those on board the Air India Boeing 787 flight to provide “information and support.” In a statement posted on social media, it said the flight, which had more than 240 passengers and crew aboard, was due to land at the airport at 6:25 p.m. local time. Gatwick, which is around 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of London, is the U.K.’s second-busiest. __ Boeing says it stands ready to support Air India In an updated statement, Boeing said “We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them.” “Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected,” the company said. Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time. __ Ahmedabad’s city police commissioner says there appears to be no survivors “It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press. He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.” “Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said. The flight crashed midday shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport with more than 240 people on board. ___ Crash appeared surprising at first glance, safety expert says John McDermid, a computer scence professor at the University of York with expertise in safety engineering, said that while it was too early to know much about the cause of the crash it appeared to be very surprising at first glance. While takeoffs and landings are the most dangerous phases of a flight, he noted that the plane had not climbed above 200 meters (650 feet). “Pilots can abort takeoff until quite late,” McDermid said. “So it seems like the problem occurred very suddenly in the final part of the takeoff roll, or shortly after takeoff, and was sufficiently serious to be unmanageable.” He also said that jets have many backup systems, such as the ability to climb with only one engine, which also made it an unusual accident. ___ Putin expresses condolences in official message In a message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “deepest condolences” in the aftermath of the Air India crash. “Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this disaster,” he said in a letter published on the Kremlin’s website. ___ Boeing’s 787 first entered service in 2009 At the time, it was the world’s first airliner made mostly from lightweight composite materials. It was also the first to make extensive use of lithium ion batteries, which are lighter, recharge faster and can hold more energy than other types of batteries. In 2013 the 787 fleet, which numbered around 50 jets at the time, was temporarily grounded because of overheating of its lithium-ion batteries, which in some cases sparked fires . ___ Prime Minister Narendra Modi says crash is “heartbreaking beyond words” In a social media post, Modi said the tragedy in Ahmedabad “has stunned and saddened us.” "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it,” he said, adding he has been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. ___ British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: Crash is ‘devastating’ “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said in a statement. Air India said the passengers onboard the Boeing 787-8 included 53 British nationals. Britain has very close ties with India and according to the 2021 U.K. census, there were nearly 1.9 million people in the country of Indian descent. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch echoed the prime minister’s message. “My thoughts are with all those affected — especially the families of those on board, and the emergency teams responding to what appears to be a horrifying tragedy,” Badenoch said on the X social media platform. ___ Shares of Boeing tumble in pre-market trading Boeing said in a brief statement: “We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information.” The crash comes days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers. Boeing has been in recovery mode for more than six years after Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunged into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing 157 passengers and crew members. Shares of Boeing Co. tumbled as much as 9% before trading opened in the U.S. ___ Last major passenger plane crash in India was in 2020 In August 2020 an Air India Express Boeing-737 skidded off a hilltop runway in southern India, killing 21 people. The worst air disaster in India was on Nov. 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes. ___ India's foreign minister says ‘deeply shocked’ by the crash India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said he was “deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad" in a post on X. “Our prayers are with the passengers and their families,” he said. ___ Passengers included Indian, British, Portuguese and Canadian nationals Air India in a statement said there were 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.