Federal judge rejects plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Posted at 3:26 PM, Jan 31, 2022

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal judge rejects plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery.

