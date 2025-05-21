Man charged with buying alcohol for underage friend who fell at Pirates game

A 21-year-old man has been charged with providing alcohol to his underage friend, who fell 20 feet from the stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game last month, according to multiple outlets.

Ethan Kirkwood of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, faces two counts of furnishing alcohol to someone under 21 after he allegedly bought beer for 20-year-old Kavan Markwood while they attended the game at PNC Park, according to a criminal complaint cited by NBC News and WTAE-TV..

Markwood, who has shown slow improvement in his recovery, was previously in critical condition at a local hospital with a broken neck, clavicle and back after he fell over the railing in the stadium onto the field on April 30.

It is unclear what caused him to go over the railing and onto the field. Video of the incident showed Markwood, who was seated in the front row, flipping several times in the air while falling to the ground.

Safety officials say the incident is being treated as "accidental" in nature. The criminal complaint against Kirkwood does not indicate that alcohol contributed to his friend's fall.

