Viral Video Shows How To Make Mozzarella Sticks With Babybel Cheese And Doritos

When you’re craving a savory indulgence and your calorie count is the last thing on your mind, an order of mozzarella sticks is pretty tough to beat.

Those crunchy, gooey culinary delights are often best when coming straight from the deep fryer of a restaurant or dive bar, but we just found a recipe on TikTok that allows you to create some truly unique fried cheese nibbles in the judgment-free oasis of your own kitchen.

Valentina Mussi, who goes by the name sweetportfolio on TikTok, shared an easy recipe that combines a pair of great snacks into one unexpected dish. In the clip, which has been liked more than 112,000 times so far, Mussi uses Mini Babybel cheeses and Nacho Cheese Doritos to create bite-sized fried cheese snacks that look as good as any mozzarella sticks I’ve ever seen.

As you can see, Mussi unwraps some Mini Babybel cheeses and crushes up Doritos in a bag. She then beats and egg and dips the cheese rounds into the beaten egg before rolling it in flour, dipping in egg again and then rolling it in the crushed Doritos. To make it even crunchier, she then dips the snack in egg again and rolls it in crushed Doritos a second time. The final step takes place in the air fryer, meaning you don’t even have to deal with the oily mess or lasting stench that can come with using a deep fryer.

She recently shared another version of the snack that replaces the Doritos with Cheetos for an even bolder-looking treat.

Yet another one of Mussi’s decadent, fried creations was cheese-stuffed onion rings, which followed the procedure of making standard onion rings, but had sliced sticks of cheese nestled between the onion slices. These require an actual deep fryer, but they look amazing when she’s done with them.

It’s easy to see why Mussi’s TikTok page has more than 1.2 million followers!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.