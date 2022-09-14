Lunchables Now Has Gummy Candy Versions Of Their Cracker Stackers And Pizza Kits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A nostalgic lunchtime classic is getting a sweet makeover just in time for candy season.

Kraft Heinz and Frankford Candy are launching Gummy Lunchables Cracker Stackers and the Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit. And yes, these look just like classic Lunchables, but come in gummy candy form! Available nationwide now at Five Below stores or online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com, the new treats will be rolling out to other retailers nationwide in the coming months.

Each Gummy Lunchables Cracker Stackers package includes enough ingredients to build four fruit-flavored cracker stacker sandwiches, with eight gummy crackers and two “slices” each of gummy pepperoni, gummy ham, gummy Swiss cheese and gummy cheddar cheese.

The Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit includes three fruity and gummy pizza crusts, 12 gummy mozzarella cheese pieces, 15 gummy pepperoni slices and one liquid pizza sauce packet, which is enough to build three pizzas.

While the suggested retail price is listed at $5, these items are currently priced at $30 for a two-pack on Amazon and $6 on Frankford Candy’s website. They should cost around $5 at Five Below, however, so you may want to check there first.

Frankford Candy

The Gummy Lunchables are actually just the latest additions to the Kraft Heinz gummies lineup from Frankford Candy. You can also find Kraft Mac & Cheese Gummies, Oscar Mayer Gummy Hot Dogs and Oscar Mayer Gummy Bacon.

The Kraft Mac & Cheese gummies are macaroni-shaped gummies with a suggested price of $4 for a 5.64-ounce package, while a five-count blister pack of gummy hot dogs is $5 and a package of five strips of gummy bacon is also $5. All three are available at Five Below stores, on Amazon.com and on FrankfordCandy.com.

You’ll also be able to buy a 40-count package of individually wrapped mini gummy hot dogs at Target, Walgreens, Publix and other retailers nationwide this month. Each gummy hot dog comes in two pieces — the hot dog bun and the meat — for around $7.

Frankford Candy

While these are the only Kraft Heinz gummy treats available, Frankford Candy has a few other interesting sweets you can buy as well, like Dunkin’s iced coffee-flavored jelly beans and skull-shaped hot chocolate bombs for Halloween.

Of course, fall marks the unofficial start of candy season thanks to Halloween, so you’ll find all sorts of candy and gummies in stores and online for the next few months.

For example, you’ll encounter Peeps marshmallow ghosts, skulls, pumpkins and monsters. Also, Twix and Snickers have turned “Ghoulish Green,” Skittles Shriekers are back and General Mills has Monster Mash Fruit Snacks.

Which new candy treats are you most excited to try?

