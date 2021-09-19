Local organizations provide home necessities to people in need

AmeriCorps of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing are teaming up to provide the basic home necessities for people in need.

Donating a cup, pot, or gently used mattress can go a long way for someone in need. That's why these two local organizations are making an effort to help people get on their feet.

It can be difficult buying what you need in a home after getting housing.

Mary Pritchard, director of ARCH Share House, says they’ve helped over 320 families in receiving housing, including over 70 children.

They’re currently providing the basic necessities to at least four houses a week.

“Once someone gets housed and they only have their key. We bring them a bed, some forks and knives, plates just the basics and it is shocking that I can load this truck and trailer up and have more than enough for a family to be comfortable in their new home.”, Pritchard said.

The organization is currently accepting donations that will assist people in cooking, eating, bathing, sleeping, and is currently in need of new pillows. Big appliances or overused mattresses will be discarded.

Communications Relations Representative for Americorps National Civilian Community Corps, CJ Cunningham, says helping send out these donations to people in need is the right thing to do. “Reaching out and seeing what you can do just as an individual, can make a huge impact on the big community that you have.”

Pritchard says your donation will make a big impact, “To actually take someone who really and truly walks into their house with nothing and just to have a mattress on the floor is better than to sleep on the floor or to sleep outside, so this is a real blessing for our clients.”

ARCH Share House is open for donations Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and also accept monetary donations. Home pick-ups are also available.

If you would like to donate outside of Donation Hours contact Mary Pritchard at 337-962-5257 or visit their website at ARCH Acadiana.

