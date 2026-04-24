Livingston Parish deputies detain man with gun and drugs amid Mall of Louisiana shooting investigation

Marcus Washington Jr. was arrested on drug and weapons charges, but deputies cannot confirm if he is connected to the deadly Mall of Louisiana shooting.

Livingston Parish deputies cannot confirm whether a man detained in Watson on Thursday was involved in the Mall of Louisiana shooting that left one person dead and five others injured, according to WBRZ.

During the investigation, deputies found Marcus Washington Jr. with drugs and a gun. Deputies arrested Washington on those charges and booked him into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

"Unfortunately for Washington, during our investigation this evening, he was found to be in possession of Schedule II CDS Narcotics and a Firearm," deputies said.

Washington was previously arrested in February after allegedly bringing a stolen gun, equipped with a machine gun conversion device, to Istrouma High School. Washington was booked on multiple gun-related charges at that time.

According to court documents, Washington recently had his ankle monitor removed and his monitoring reduced.

Deputies understand residents are concerned about the incident and said there will be a heavy increase in deputy presence as the investigation continues.