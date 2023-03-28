Lipton’s new Hard Iced Tea will be available this spring

Tea company Lipton is the latest brand to give their tea a hard makeover, launching a new line of alcoholic drinks.

The new Lipton Hard Iced Teas contain 5% alcohol by volume and come in four flavors: Half and Half (iced tea and lemonade), Strawberry, Lemon and Peach. The drinks are not carbonated like hard seltzer, so they should be smooth and easy to drink just like regular iced tea.

The drink is still listed as “coming soon” on Lipton’s website, but it is also on the websites of some stores, like Kroger, which likely means it is hitting stores either now or very soon. You’ll be able to find them in a 12-can variety pack.

Lipton

While a first for Lipton, the new hard iced teas are not the only of their kind you’ll find in stores. Other brands include White Claw, Truly and Pabst, which released a hard peach tea in 2020.

Twisted Tea, who says they are the “original hard iced tea,” also has several flavors of canned hard iced tea, including pineapple, mango and blackberry. You can find a 12-pack of their 5% ABV drink in stores nationwide, like Walmart, for around $14.

It looks like spring and summer will be full of canned drinks for non-tea lovers as well, with Bud Light, White Claw and Jack Daniel’s all releasing new adult beverages just in time for warmer weather.

Bud Light is launching not one, but two, new drinks: Bud Light Seltzer Sangria Splash and Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón, which features Tajin seasoning. White Claw’s latest creation is White Claw Vodka + Soda, a 100-calorie canned cocktail in four flavors: Pineapple, Peach, Wild Cherry and Watermelon.

For those that like classic cocktails, Jack Daniel’s teamed up with Coca-Cola to launch a new canned drink inspired by the Jack & Coke cocktail. With 7% ABV, each can of Whiskey & Cola is 12-ounces, the same size as a can of of Coca-Cola.

Which new drink are you most excited to try this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.