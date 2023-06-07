Lionel Messi goes to MLS's Inter Miami after Paris Saint-Germain exit

It could put a new spin on the future of Major League Soccer.

Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi has announced he will join MLS and Inter Miami, after deciding not to return to Paris St. Germain.

SEE MORE: Life after the WNBA: Hall of Famer is using tea to make change

The move was reportedly a year in the making after the coveted free agent decided against going with big spenders like Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.

Inter Miami released a stylized video on Wednesday with clips of the hype in the media amid its journey to have Messi join the team.

Clips in various international media outlets are shown, telling the story of three teams working to win over Messi. Front page sports stories are splashed across the screen, showing how many thought it was unlikely that such a major player for the sport would come to MLS.

U.S. sports outlets reportedthat the deal would likely involve commercial contracts with major U.S.-based retailers like Apple and Adidas, who are already partnered with MLS.

The negotiations over where Messi would land involved major money talks. A deal with Barcelona might have meant time with a prestigious team, but not as much money. Saudi Arabia was reportedly offering somewhere around $400 million per year. Miami was able to offer a less lucrative deal, but with commercial partners offering something a bit more creative — and possibly more profitable — in the longer-term.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com