Can you get a refund if long TSA lines make you miss your flight?

A standoff on Capitol Hill over funding for the Department of Homeland Security continues to disrupt functions at U.S. airports.

Officials say at least 450 Transportation Security Administration agents have quit since the shutdown began over a month ago. Thousands of others have called off work as they continue to miss paychecks, leading to extremely long lines and delays at some airports.

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Journalist and travel expert Tomeka Jones said there are things travelers can do if they're worried about missing a flight due to long lines and delays.

"I highly recommend making sure you have that airline's 800 number on speed dial," Jones said. "I mean, if you see you're getting close, you want to be sure to reach out to them because, hey, the earlier the better. There are some airlines that are offering passengers a chance to rebook at no additional cost."

Jones said if you are unable to rebook, there are other options to try.

"If a flight is delayed due to the airlines or canceled due to the airline, according to the Department of Transportation, passengers are entitled to a refund," Jones told Scripps News' Holly Firfer. "But unfortunately, Holly, that TSA delay is not included as part of that refund. But I'm a firm believer in just asking and the worst someone can say is no."

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If you are still concerned about running into long lines or delays that could cause you to miss your flight, Jones recommends looking into alternate travel plans.

"I highly recommend looking into a staycation or traveling toward a neighboring state where you can rent a car and drive," Jones said. "Or also maybe it might be time to explore that train ride you've been interested in taking the family on, or maybe even a bus ride."

If you have to travel long distances for work or to visit family and a rental car, bus or train will not work, Jones recommends looking into travel insurance.

"This is the time to opt for travel insurance because this travel season is very much unpredictable so you want that coverage for sure," Jones said.