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Technology issues cause brief ground stop for American Airlines flights

In a social media message, American Airlines said it put a temporary ground stop on its flights when it detected the problem.
American Airlines Wheelchairs
Damian Dovarganes/AP
An American Airlines jet taxis at the Los Angeles International Airport.
American Airlines Wheelchairs
Posted

American Airlines briefly halted flight departures in the U.S. Tuesday due to technical issue. The carrier says flights are expected to resume now that the outage has been addressed.

In a social media message, American Airlines said it put a temporary ground stop on its flights when it detected the problem.

Specific details about the technical issue were not available. American said it "briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems."

The ground stop went into effect around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and began to resolve shortly afterward.

Elsewhere in the U.S. on Tuesday, heavy thunderstorm activity was causing unrelated ground delays and ground stops at airports, including in Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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