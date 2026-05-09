Frontier Airlines jet hits, kills person on Denver International Airport runway

A Frontier Airlines jet hit and killed a person walking across a runway at Denver International Airport Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

The jet hit the pedestrian during takeoff just after 11 p.m Friday, according to an 'X' post from DIA.

An official confirmed to ABC News, "The person was at least partially consumed by one of the engines," adding it caused a "brief engine fire, extinguished by firefighters."

Denver7 reporter Lauren Lennon has the latest update in the video player below.

Frontier Airlines jet bound hits, kills pedestrian on DIA runway

There were 231 people on board the Los Angeles-bound flight. According to Frontier Airlines, 224 were passengers, and seven were crew members.

In a statement, DIA said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and the runway where this happened, 17L, will remain closed for the rest of the day.

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Victoria Lohman, who was a passenger on the flight, said the plane "started going down the runway and all of the sudden, this huge bang," she said. "Everyone got really frightened and understandably so."

Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal. 231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted. 2/2 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2026

Scripps News Group reached out to Frontier Airlines Saturday morning. Below is a statement the airline provided:

As flight 4345 was departing this evening from Denver International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, the aircraft reportedly struck a pedestrian on the runway during takeoff. Smoke was reported in the cabin and the pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution. The Airbus A321 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event.

This article was written by Veronica Acosta for the Scripps News Group station in Denver.