A United Airlines plane clipped a truck on the New Jersey Turnpike while it was landing

A United Airlines flight from Venice, Italy, was landing in Newark, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon when it hit a light pole and a truck on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Dash cam video from the truck shows the moment it happened. According to New Jersey State Police, a landing tire and underside of the plane hit the tractor trailer.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

United says the Boeing 767 was able to land safely and taxi to the gate normally. There were no injuries among the 221 passengers and 10 crew.

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Air traffic control communication shows the pilots reported feeling an impact just before landing.

The plane, United flight 169, landed on runway 29. Satellite imagery shows the runway is close to the New Jersey turnpike.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now reviewing the plane’s black boxes as part of an investigation expected to take 30 days.

United says it has removed the flight’s crew from service while it conducts its own investigation.

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