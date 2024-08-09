This life-sized Polly Pocket dollhouse is coming to Airbnb for under $100 per night

Thanks to Airbnb, you don't have to shrink down to Polly Pocket-size to live like her.

The rental platform announced Wednesday it's created a life-sized, two-story Polly-house in celebration of her 35th anniversary, and '90s kids might recognize the rental's look.

Standing 42 feet tall and shaped like a seashell, the home is a replica of the 1994 Polly Pocket Slumber Party Fun compact, even down to the fake TVs, books and Polly clothes.

Guests who stay at the Littleton, Massachusetts, home can get ready at Polly's vanity, kick back on the pull-out couch, check inside the vintage fridge, make custom charm bracelets and even take a walk to Polly's life-sized tent outside. Airbnb also says a "few hidden surprises await," too.

"I wanted this sleepover to feel like you're still actually in the '90s!" the listing, authored by Polly, says. "Just picture it – crafts, throwback snacks, Polaroid cameras … it's going to be AMAZING. Basically, I turned my Slumber Party Fun compact into a time machine where your imagination can run wild. Because there's no greater adventure than the one you create for yourself."

Airbnb says those "ready to become a doll for the day" can request a one-night stay at Polly's home starting Aug. 21 at 6 a.m. PT and through Aug. 28 at 11:59 PT on airbnb.com/pollypocket. Those stays will occur Sept. 12 to 14 for four guests each night at $89 per person, which Airbnb says is a nod to Polly's 1989 origin.

But those who aren't able to snag a night stay can book daytime experiences at the same time as other bookings open. There will be 21 spots for 12 guests each, taking place from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6, Airbnb said.

"I can't wait for you to visit and help celebrate my birthday in my most epic compact ever," Polly said, per Airbnb's press release. "Let's have some serious slumber party fun in my hometown of Littleton, where we make the ordinary extraordinary... The fun is endless!"

The Polly Pocket home is reminiscent of Airbnb's listing last year that brought another Mattel character's home to life: Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse, Ken's Way.

But this year, the Polly compact is part of Airbnb's Icons, which include multiple other listings to celebrate names in the entertainment space. So far, visitors could stay in the "Up" house — and yep, it does float — the Ferrari Museum, Prince's "Purple Rain" home, the "Inside Out 2" headquarters and more.

And the best part? Most Icons are free, and all are under $100 per guest.