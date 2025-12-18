An easy holiday seafood recipe: One-pan puttanesca

Holiday cooking doesn’t have to be complicated.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a one-pan seafood puttanesca that’s bold, briny and bursting with flavor. It's a festive pasta dish inspired by the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
Seafood Pasta Putanesca
Ingredients
- 1lb pasta of choice
- ½ lb shrimp (approx)
- ½ lb calamari (approx)
- ½ lb sea scallops (approx)
- 4 anchovies, jarred in olive oil
- ½ cup olives, kalamata and catelvetrano
- 6 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp capers
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1-28 oz can of peeled or crushed San marzano tomatoes
- ¼ tsp of salt (possible, see instructions)
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Optional: 1 tsp red pepper flakes, more or less, to taste
- 2-3 cups reserved pasta water
Instructions
- Heat a large, wide pan over low-medium heat and add the olive oil.
- Mince the garlic and add it to the pan with the oil.
- Cook the garlic for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the anchovies to the same pan, breaking them up with a wooden spoon until they melt into the oil.
- Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1–2 minutes until it darkens slightly.
- Roughly chop the olives and add the olives and capers to the pan.
- Use your spoon to move all of the ingredients to the perimeter of the pan.
- Pat the scallops dry.
- Add the scallops to the pan and sear undisturbed for 2–3 minutes until deeply golden on each side.
- Flip the scallops and cook for another 1–2 minutes, then remove them from the pan and set aside.
- Add the red pepper flakes, if using, and black pepper.
- Add the entire can of tomatoes. If you use peeled tomatoes, use your spoon to break them up.
- Add about ¼ cup water to the can and swirl it around to pick up the remaining tomatoes. Dump the water into the pan.
- Let the sauce simmer while you cook that pasta, shrimp, and calamari.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until just al dente.
- Remove the pasta with a slotted spoon and transfer to a large bowl.
- Using the same boiling water, add the shrimp and cook for 4-5 minutes, just until pink and opaque.
- Remove the shrimp with a slotted spoon and transfer to the bowl with the pasta.
- Add the calamari to the same water and cook for 2-3 minutes, just until opaque.
- Remove the calamari with a slotted spoon and add it to the bowl with the shrimp and pasta.
- Add 1-2 cups of reserved pasta water to the sauce. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer.
- Taste the sauce before adding salt. Salt as needed.
- Add the scallops to the sauce and cook for about 1 minute until fully cooked through.
- In the pan or large bowl, toss the pasta, shrimp, and calamari with the tomato sauce.
- Serve warm, garnished with fresh parsley.
