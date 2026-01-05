A New Year’s recipe for more veggies: Homemade giardiniera

Getting more vegetables into your diet to start the new year doesn't have to be boring.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise and her mom show us how to make gardeniera, a colorful mix of pickled vegetables that’s as practical as it is nostalgic.

Gardeniera

Ingredients



6 cups white wine or apple cider vinegar

6 cups filtered water

3 large carrots, å and cut into 1-inch pieces

3 ribs of celery, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 bell peppers, cut into slices

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

6 bay leaves, or 1 per jar

2 tbsp pickling spices

1 tbsp peppercorns

Optional

Optional Fresh parsley, about 1 tbsp per jar

Whole garlic cloves, about ½ -1 per jar

Instructions

