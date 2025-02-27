Recall of SinuCleanse Nasal Wash initiated over contamination with harmful bacteria

Ascent Consumer Products Inc. is recalling one lot of the SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System due to microbial contamination with Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), the Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday.

This contamination poses serious health risks, particularly blood infections, for users with compromised nasal mucosa. Infections could lead to severe conditions such as endocarditis, bone and joint infections, and meningitis, though no adverse events have been reported so far.

The affected product lot has the number 024122661A1 and an expiration date of December 31, 2027, and was distributed nationwide in January 2025. Ascent is notifying distributors and customers to cease distribution of the product, which includes a squeeze bottle and 30 saline packets. Consumers are advised to stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase or dispose of it, the FDA said.

RELATED STORY | Recall alert: Supplemental shakes linked to deadly listeria outbreak

The FDA said the recall was initiated following a positive test.

For any questions, consumers are encouraged to contact Ascent via email. They should also consult their healthcare provider if they experience any health issues related to the product.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most infections can be treated with antibiotics.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

RELATED STORY | Food recalls in the US were more widespread and deadlier in 2024, report says