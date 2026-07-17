Recall issued by Madewell for women's sweaters due to fire risk

A recall has been issued by Madewell for two women's sweaters due to risk of serious injury or death from burn hazards.

According to officials, the recalled sweaters violate the mandatory standard for clothing textiles.

The recall involves two styles of Madewell-branded Double V-Neck Pullover and V-Neck Cardigan women’s sweaters.

The sweaters were sold with or without buttons in light blue and cream and in sizes XS through L. The sweaters have long sleeves and a V-neck.

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You can also see “Madewell” and the size are printed on the neck label and “Style #NT611” or “Style #NT612” and “HO24” on the sewn-in side seam label.

These were sold at Madewell and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide and online at Madewell.com from December 2024 through October 2025 for between $138 and $148.

If you purchased this product, you're urged to stop using it and contact Madewell for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit.

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Consumers will be asked to destroy the sweaters by cutting them in half and send a photo of the destroyed sweater to 24-7@madewell.com . Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.

There has been one report of a sweater catching on fire.