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Plant-based products recalled over potential plastic contamination

The FDA has not said whether there have been any injuries linked to the recalled products.
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MorningStar
Two MorningStar products recalled due to the potential presence of plastic.
Screenshot 2026-06-23 at 12.47.33 PM.png
Posted

Two plant-based food products are being recalled because they could be contaminated with plastic pieces.

MorningStar Farms voluntarily recalled 10.5-ounce packages of Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets and 8-ounce packages of Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties.

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The recalled Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets have UPC code 00028989101105 and "Better if Used Before" dates of July 7, 2027, and July 8, 2027.

The recalled Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties have UPC code 00028989100948 and "Better if Used Before" dates of July 5, 2027, July 6, 2027, and July 7, 2027.

No other MorningStar Farms products are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says people who purchased the affected products should not eat them and should discard them. MorningStar said customers can contact the company for a full refund.

The FDA has not said whether there have been any injuries linked to the recalled products.

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