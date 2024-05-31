Nearly 1.9 million Fiji water bottles recalled over high levels of bacteria, manganese

Nearly 1.9 million Fiji water bottles have been recalled after testing positive for bacteria and manganese.

The Food and Drug Administration said last week that firm testing of the Fiji Natural Artesian Water products revealed "three bacterial genera" along with the manganese, which is a mineral that your body needs to stay healthy but can become toxic if consumed in high amounts.

This affected 78,533 cases carrying 24-packs of the 500 mL water bottles. They were sold in Washington and nationally online through Amazon.

However, the federal agency and the water company don't want Fiji consumers to be concerned.

Though the products were initially recalled in March, the FDA's update said the recall had been classified as a Class III, meaning it's "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences," according to the agency's website.

Manganese is used by the body to make energy, protect cells from damage, assist in blood clotting and develop strong bones and immunity, according to the National Institutes of Health. A small amount is recommended each day for humans, ranging from .003 milligrams for newborns to 2.6 milligrams for breastfeeding women.

Most people in the U.S. consume enough manganese through their diet, but some people develop manganese toxicity from drinking water with high levels of it or by inhaling manganese dust from welding or mining work, per the NIH. Toxicity can show symptoms of tremors, hearing problems, mania, irritability and more.